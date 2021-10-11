New, year-round farmers market in Kissimmee set to open in November

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A winery and an event promoter are joining together to open a new farmers market in Kissimmee.

Formosa Gardens Farmers’ Market is planned to be a year-round market taking place every Saturday at the Island Grove Wine Company, 3050 Formosa Gardens Blvd.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The farmers market comes from a partnership between Island Grove Wine Company and Independent Jones, a live music and events promoter.

The organizers said there 30 vendors along with live entertainment are planned for the first market.

Formosa Gardens Farmers' Market set to open on Nov. 6 (Ryan Angell, Angell Media House)

[TRENDING: Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue | 100 animals removed from ‘deplorable’ Florida home | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Visitors will experience live music from local performers each week while enjoying fresh-cooked foods and sipping on locally crafted wine and beer. The market also delivers on various activities for both adults and children, such as goat Yoga, magicians, jugglers, live chef demonstrations, and so much more,” the news release reads.

The first market is set for Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.