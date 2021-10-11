Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

New, year-round farmers market in Kissimmee set to open in November

Formosa Gardens Farmers’ Market will operate on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Formosa Gardens Farmers' Market opens on Nov. 6
Formosa Gardens Farmers' Market opens on Nov. 6 (Ryan Angell, Angell Media House)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A winery and an event promoter are joining together to open a new farmers market in Kissimmee.

Formosa Gardens Farmers’ Market is planned to be a year-round market taking place every Saturday at the Island Grove Wine Company, 3050 Formosa Gardens Blvd.

The farmers market comes from a partnership between Island Grove Wine Company and Independent Jones, a live music and events promoter.

The organizers said there 30 vendors along with live entertainment are planned for the first market.

Formosa Gardens Farmers' Market set to open on Nov. 6 (Ryan Angell, Angell Media House)

“Visitors will experience live music from local performers each week while enjoying fresh-cooked foods and sipping on locally crafted wine and beer. The market also delivers on various activities for both adults and children, such as goat Yoga, magicians, jugglers, live chef demonstrations, and so much more,” the news release reads.

The first market is set for Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release.

