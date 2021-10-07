Orlando Greek Fest plans return after COVID canceled 2020 event

ORLANDO, Fla. – A celebration of Greek food and culture is making a return to Maitland this year after the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando Greek Fest is set to run from Nov. 5 - 7 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando, located at 1217 Trinity Woods Lane.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The return of the event was announced Wednesday on social media.

“Hello all! We are excited to announce that ORLANDO GREEK FEST IS BACK! Join us this November 5-7 for a fun weekend full of delicious food and fantastic entertainment for everyone. Please help us spread the word by sharing this post with your friends and family! We can’t wait to see you all there,” a Facebook post for the event reads.

Ad

[TRENDING: 770 pounds of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say | Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the event’s website, admission to the Greek festival will be free this year.

The organizers have also put out a list of COVID-19 protocols and safety measures for the event. You can read them below:

Ad

Greek+Fest+2021+Volunteer+Guidelines+&++Safety+Measures+6!17!21 by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.