Tickets on sale for Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival

Event usually sells out in advance, organizers say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

File image of wine (Pixabay)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The annual Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival is coming back in November and tickets are now on sale.

The event, which is aimed at the 21 and older crowd, features samples from several restaurants along the Space Coast.

“Visitors to the Festival will experience a culinary adventure while strolling the quaint district,” according to the event website.

Some of the participating restaurants include Cakes So Simple, Chez Quan’s, East Coast Shuckers, Hemingway’s Tavern and Petty’s Meat Market. You can find the full list by clicking here.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are going for $100 a piece.

The event organizers, Melbourne Main Street, warn that the festival often sells out of tickets well in advance.

