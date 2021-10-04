Here’s where Orlando ranks among the best foodie cities in the US

Orlando ranked among the best foodie cities in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is the second-best foodie city in the U.S. according to a recent survey by the financial website WalletHub.

Orlando fell just shy of the No. 1 spot, which went to Portland, Oregon.

Two other Florida cities also took spots in the top 10 — Miami at No. 3 and Tampa at No. 10.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Orlando was also ranked as having the most restaurants per capita, tying with Los Angeles. The City Beautiful was also in a six-way tie for most coffee shops per capita, according to the WalletHub ranking.

In order to reach its ranking, WalletHub looked at 29 metrics such as the cost of groceries in each city, the average cost of beer and wine, restaurants per capita and access to healthy food options.

Ad

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions and costs for foodies,” according to the finance website.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. |Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida, diagnosed with breast cancer | Become a News 6 Insider]

WalletHub said it only considered the “city proper” in its calculations and ignored surrounding cities in the metropolitan areas.

You can explore the rankings in the map below.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.