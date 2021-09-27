Cool coffee shops around Orlando to visit on National Coffee Day

Whether you like your coffee hot, iced or frozen -- maybe surrounded by cats -- these six coffee shops have something for everyone.

1. The Kitty Beautiful

Coffee lovers can pay a small cover fee to play with free-roaming cats that are available for adoption. While paying a visit to the “purristas”, guests can enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea.

47 E. Robinson St. Unit 100

2. Qreate Coffee + Studio

Qreate’s creative space provides premium coffee, a photography studio with lighting and a background wall to match. Their unique coffee flavors like the “exotic joe – tiger” or strawberry shortcake latte are worth the stop.

1212 Woodward St. Suite #1

3. Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

Guests can select from 27 flavor syrups for their morning brew. Breakfast is served all day, and it includes plenty of vegan and gluten-free choices including breakfast burritos, arepas and an herbivore biscuit.

444 N. Bumby Ave.

4. Kolombia Café

This Colombian café has regular coffee alongside special flavors like their Oreo crème frappe or horchata. Make sure to grab an empanada or croissant to pair with your drink.

25 W. Crystal Lake St #160

5. Lineage Coffee Roasting

Lineage has a weekly rotating menu, providing the freshest coffee at its peak of seasonality. They even have roasts that are available for bulk purchase.

Multiple locations

6. Craft & Common

Whether it’s cold brew, espresso or craft coffee, this airy coffee shop is the perfect stop for a caffeine fix. Breakfast sandwiches are available to quell any morning – or midday – hunger.

And if you don’t have time to make it to one of these local spots, here’s a list of coffee companies and retailers that are offering free or discounted coffee on Wednesday.