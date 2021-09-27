Here’s where to get free cup of joe on National Coffee Day

If you love coffee, then Wednesday will be a great day.

In honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, restaurants and retailers are offering deals and free coffee to help you celebrate.

Here’s a list of deals that day so you can plan how you’re going to take advantage of the freebies, according to USAToday.com.

Head to Starbucks with a clean, empty, reusable cup to get up to 20 ounces of a free Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

At Dunkin’, you must be a member of its loyalty program to get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Want a free cup? Wawa is giving out free coffee Wednesday, expecting to give away nearly 1.88 million cups that day to customers across all its stores, the chain told USA Today.

If you are a 7Rewards loyalty member at 7-Eleven, you can get a free coffee Wednesday with the purchase of a baked good.

While not directly participating in National Coffee Day, McDonald’s does have 99-cent hot or iced coffee through the end of 2021 on its app.

If you’re a parent and place an order at Panera, you can get a free cup of coffee.

By texting FREE to 31310 customers can get a free cup of coffee at Circle K on Wednesday.

With the Pilot Flying J rewards app, customers can get any sized dispensed hot, iced or cold brew coffee for free.