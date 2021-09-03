3 cups of coffee daily could help you live longer, study says

Your daily coffee habit might allow you to live a longer life.

A new study suggests up to three cups of coffee a day can lower your risk for stroke and death from cardiovascular disease.

[TRENDING: Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019 | Fla. governor might support abortion ban like Texas law | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

University researchers in Budapest recently presented their study at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in France.

Ad

They found that compared to non-coffee drinkers, drinking up to three cups of coffee daily was associated with 21% lower risk of stroke and 17% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Researchers also found that coffee drinkers had healthier-sized and better functioning hearts.

However, health experts at Harvard and John Hopkins say don’t over-do it with your brew, because it can cause anxiety and insomnia.