Teachers can get free Wawa coffee, fountain beverage every day in September

Wawa wants to recognize teachers, educators, administrators, and school staff as they head back to school.

To say thanks, Wawa is offering teachers and school staff one free Wawa coffee or fountain drink every day in September.

[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The offer is good for only self-service coffee up to 24 ounce and fountain drinks up to an extra large, but iced coffee is excluded, the gas station chain said on its website.

Ad

“As teachers and school administration return back to school following one of the most challenging years, Wawa is making a special effort to bring cheer to classrooms across our chain with free coffee, financial support and special visits as our small way of expressing gratitude to those championing for our children,” said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO, Wawa. “It gives us great pride to celebrate our teachers and school administration who represent everyday heroes in our community.”

Wawa also said on its website it will “fund hundreds of projects across its chain, up to $25,000, with a focus on supporting projects, resources, and supplies to help K-12 at-risk youth,” through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies.