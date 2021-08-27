Every hot dog you eat could take 36 minutes off your life, study says

'Don't eat that hot dog!': Here is more about nutritional disease burden

Health researchers at the University of Michigan claim that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

That startling claim comes from a study published this month in the journal Nature Food.

Researchers looked at more than 58,000 different foods and measured their effects in minutes of healthy life gained or lost.

In the study, the hot dog, with its processed meat and its starchy bun, was one part of the American diet that had the most negative impact on health.

By contrast, the authors wrote that consuming foods such as nuts, seafood, fruits and non-starchy vegetables have positive effects on well-being.

While the study can’t tell you what to eat to live to be 100, researchers say it should help you make more informed choices about healthy nutrition.