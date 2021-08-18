Hostess issues recall for hot dog, hamburger buns

Hostess issues voluntary recall of hot dog and hamburger buns. (Image: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hostess is recalling some of its hamburger and hot dog buns over concerns that they could be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

The voluntary recall involves Hostess’ Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

The items were sold at retail and convenience stores throughout the country beginning earlier this month.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products.

Customers who have the hot dog and hamburger buns are asked to return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund.

A full list of the recalled products can be found on the FDA’s website.