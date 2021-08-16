Shrimp recall expands over salmonella concerns

Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to now include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration said these products may be contaminated with salmonella.

Among the brand names affected by this recall: Chicken of the Sea, Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May of this year.

Consumers who bought these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.