CONE, MODELS, MORE: Hurricane center tracks Ida, 2 other systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ida has prompted a hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana as it pushes across the Caribbean toward an anticipated strike Friday on Cuba.

Forecasters say Ida could be near major hurricane strength by the time it reaches the northern Gulf Coast sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba. Dangerous storm surge is possible for the Gulf Coast depending on the tide by the time the system reaches the U.S.

Meanwhile, an elongated area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic, about 650 miles east of Bermuda, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are only forecast to be marginally conducive for development, but a tropical depression could still form over the weekend.

The system is expected to move slowly east during the next day or two, but a faster northeast motion is forecast to begin on Sunday.

It has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

And a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before it moves into an environment of stronger upper-level winds and slightly cooler waters.

The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwest for another day or so and then turn north over the weekend.

It has an 80% chance of forming over the next five days.

None of the systems is expected to have a direct impact on Central Florida.

The next named storms will be Julian and Kate.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Hurricane season runs through November.

