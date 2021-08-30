Pumpkin spice turkey? Honey Baked Ham debuts new fall flavor

When most Americans hear turkey and pumpkins, they think of Thanksgiving, however, the Honey Baked Ham company is combining the two flavors into one fall product, its new pumpkin spice glazed turkey breast.

The name says it all. It is a turkey breast covered in Honey Baked Ham’s signature glaze and a pumpkin spice blend.

[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The food retailer describes the topping as sweet and crunchy.

Ad

The turkey breast can be bought roasted or smoked and it comes fully cooked, pre-sliced and ready to serve.

It will be available at most Honey Baked Ham locations through Oct. 31.