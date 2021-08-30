Now anything can taste like Twix chocolate bar

It really makes no difference which Twix bar you grab if you’re going to make your entire plate taste like the candy bar.

That’s what the dueling chocolate bars’ makers are going for with its new concoction. Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend.

The idea is you can sprinkle this stuff on anything and it will add the cookie, caramel and milk chocolate taste of the famous twin candy sticks.

B&G Foods appears to be suggesting it should be added to desserts but the sky’s the limit to what you can shake the seasoning on top of.

Still, use some discretion. Twix coffee? Probably OK. Twix chicken? Not so much.

The new seasoning blend is debuting Wednesday at Sam’s Club.

From there, it is slated to hit other grocers in the coming months, assuming it doesn’t sit on shelves.