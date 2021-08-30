Ikea tests furniture buyback program in US

Ikea -- One in 10 Europeans are conceived on an Ikea bed, according to the New Yorker.

Ikea is testing out a furniture buyback program in the U.S.

The company says the pilot program is only in one store in Pennsylvania right now but they plan to roll it out to other stores in the future.

The way it works is customers bring back their “gently used” Ikea furniture and the store exchanges it for store credit.

The furniture will then be sold in the store’s as-is section.

Not every piece of Ikea furniture will be a part of the program.

Recalled products and chests of drawers will not be accepted.