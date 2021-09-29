Popular Orlando nightclub is a destination for Latin flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Located in the heart of the Orlando tourist area, Mango’s Tropical Cafe offers a melting pot of cultures and traditions from its Latin music to its dancers.

“Mango’s offers a little bit for everyone,” José Vásquez, senior operations manager for the Orlando location said. “We’re inclusive. We like everyone from all over the world to come and join us.”

The nightclub and restaurant is known for its vibrant entertainment and tropical decor — palm trees and colorful murals welcome guests from all around the globe.

Mango’s Tropical Cafe has been a landmark of Florida for 30 years.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The owners are David and Joshua Wallack, a father and son duo from Miami, who expanded their vision to the heart of Orlando’s tourist destination on International Drive.

The original Mango’s Tropical Cafe opened in 1991 in South Beach, Miami, and in 2015, the owners inaugurated a second location in Orlando after realizing how fast Central Florida was growing with a diverse population.

Ad

“[Joshua] brought his dad and he showed him the area he showed him the land and his dad was: you know what, this is the middle of International Drive this is where the future will be,” Vásquez said.

The 55,000 square feet building offers dance shows with people from multiple countries who have a spirit for fun.

“They have to be able to dance, they have to be able to entertain they have to be able to host a party every night,” Vásquez said.

And providing entertainment is what David Wallack is known for. Before starting the Ocean Drive location in Miami — the building was actually a holistic care facility for the elderly where he treated the elderly to music, comedians and singers before transitioning the place to the popular tourist dance club destination it is today.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.