How this tiny taco stand in Orlando is cranking out the biggest flavors in Mexican cuisine

For the past six years, Claudia Ramos’ restaurant has been home to some of the best and authentic Mexican cuisine in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the past six years, Claudia Ramos’ restaurant has been home to some of the best and authentic Mexican cuisine in Central Florida.

Mi Gordita Loca sits on a busy corner of Lee Road in the north end of Orlando.

It all started 1,400 miles away in the small town of Coahuila, just south of the Texas border.

[TRENDING: Florida’s minimum wage increasing | Man accused of killing Nassau County deputy arrested | TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

For the past six years, Claudia Ramos’ restaurant has been home to some of the best and authentic Mexican cuisine in Central Florida. (WKMG)

This is where Ramos took the cooking skills from her mother and decided to sell street food to make ends meet.

With the ongoing economic struggles with the country and raising a young child, she said it was very difficult to make an honest living and needed a better future so she moved to Orlando for the gorgeous weather to start her new life in America with her daughter.

Ramos said she always had a passion to cook good food while also working several various jobs to support herself and her daughter.

“Friends and family always asked me to cook for them, they inspired me,” Ramos said.

Those same friends convinced Ramos to start cooking for birthday parties and gatherings because of ‘how good her food was.’

In 2015, Claudia Ramos opened the doors to Mi Gordita Loca, her Orlando restaurant to serve customers full-time.

Ramos said to keep the food authentic and affordable, she ships all of the fresh flavorful ingredients, spices, and herbs from her hometown of Coahuila.

Ad

She said by combining those authentic regional ingredients from her city, it offers her customers a ‘True Taste of Mexico.’

If you are thinking about trying these to-die-for authentic tacos and Mexican cuisine the restaurant is located at 1615 Lee Road.

A few miles up the road on Orange Blossom Trail is the location of the Lomas’ Mexican food truck.

Lomas’ Mexican food truck (WKMG)

Mr. and Mrs. Lomas have been running their taco truck over the last 10 years in the north end of Orange County.

The Lomas’ migrated to America over 30 years ago to start a better life.

The married couple said they both share the same passion together, cooking food. The couple started cooking to make more money and settled in the city of Apopka.

Senora Lomas said in order to keep costs down, she and Senior Lomas operate out of a mobile food truck and provide smaller portion meals like tacos, hand-made tamales, and gorditas to keep the food affordable for customers.

Ad

Be on the lookout for their bright red taco truck. You can find them parked out in front of the Citgo on Orange Blossom Trail seven days a week.