Korean fried chicken restaurant plans October opening in Orlando’s Mills 50 district

Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken is set to open its first Florida location along E. Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – bb.q Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is planning to open its first Florida restaurant in Orlando next month.

The company has not set a firm opening date, but a spokesperson for bb.q said the Orlando location, 1246 E. Colonial Drive, will open sometime in mid-October.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

While this is set to be the first bb.q Chicken location in Florida, it will not be the last. The company said it is planning to open more locations in the Sunshine State — in Orlando, Tampa, Gainesville and Miami — in the near future.

The building that bb.q Chicken is moving into used to house Tasty Wok before it moved to a bigger location across the street.

Ad

bb.q Chicken was founded in South Korea in 1995, according to the website. The chain came to the U.S. in 2014 with the founding of BBDOTQ USA, an American subsidiary of the corporation.

[TRENDING: Here’s where to get free cup of joe on National Coffee Day | Tiny taco stand in Orlando cranking out biggest flavors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The menu offers a variety of fried chicken options from a traditional preparation to several sauced and seasoned variations. There are also some recognizable American sides — onion rings, fries, mozzarella sticks — along with more Korean-inspired fare such as kimchi fried rice, fried dumplings and pickled radish.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.