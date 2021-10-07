770 pounds of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office found 770 of marijuana in a Viera mini-storage facility, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Deputies said they are seeking to identify the owners of the marijuana, which is worth almost $2 million.

[TRENDING: Video shows confrontation between family of Miya Marcano, prime suspect in her death | Sebastian man confesses to killing fiancée | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

“Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner, we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off,” Ivey joked on Facebook. “Please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!”

No arrests have been made at this time.