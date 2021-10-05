Man confesses to killing finacé after body found in Walmart parking lot, Sebastian police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A man confessed to killing his fiancé after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in a Sebastian Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, according to a release from the Sebastian Police Department.

Police responded to the incident at the 2001 U.S. Highway 1 location around 7:46 a.m., the release continues.

Upon arrival, the victim, who investigators identified as Jeanine Bishop, was pronounced dead in the back of a pickup truck.

Detectives said Michael Despres, 56, confessed to killing the victim at their home and later transported her to the Walmart.

The investigation is ongoing.