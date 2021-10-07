Orlando donut shop offering ‘clowngram’ deliveries for Halloween

An Orlando donut shop is offering a special delivery service for Halloween that is sure to give people a case of coulrophobia.

Shaka Donuts, 225 E. Michigan St., announced on social media it will be delivering orders of a dozen and half-dozen donuts from Oct. 29 - 31.

The twist is that the delivery person will be dressed as Steven King’s sinister clown Pennywise — the Bill Skarsgard version, not the Tim Curry version — complete with floating red balloons.

“You can send your BFF, frenemy, Boss, etc. a dozen spooky donuts delivered by Pennywise,” the social media post reads.

This is a pre-order-only event and all orders must be placed and paid in full by Oct. 24, according to the business.

“Deliveries will NOT be made to schools or banks,” the Facebook post reads.

The prices for the Halloween donuts will be $35 for a dozen and $16 for the half-dozen. However, the “clowngram” donut delivery will be an additional $20, according to Shaka Donuts.

To make an order, call 407-801-5066.

