Top Chef winner Richard Blais opening restaurant at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Richard Blais, a winner of the reality cooking competition Top Chef, is set to open a new restaurant at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, according to a news release.

The restaurant, the name of which has not yet been released, is set to open in the space previously occupied by Hemingway’s at the hotel adjacent to Walt Disney World, according to a news release.

Blais posted on Facebook that the restaurant would open sometime before the end of 2021.

“Super excited to announce my next restaurant, in Orlando Florida! I’ll be collaborating with the @hyattregencygrandcypress to open our new place THIS YEAR!!! more to come, but I can’t wait to get my hands on some of Florida’s iconic ingredients and see you there very soon,” Blais wrote online.

Blais was the first winner of Top Chef All-Stars and is also set to co-host a new cooking competition with Gordon Ramsay called “Next Level Chef.”

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is hosting a hiring event for the new restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No opening date for the restaurant has been announced.

