ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef John Collazo did not have a job, so he started his own business. He did not have money when he wanted to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, so he applied for every single credit card he could.

Collazo does not half-ass anything.

He opened Bad As’s Sandwiches as a food truck in 2015, after a career of working as a chef and consultant up and down the East Coast. His restaurant has since grown into an institution in Orlando and he is planning on an expansion sometime next year.

Collazo is a ball of energy as he describes his 18-hour work days, driven by a passion for his work. He talks with us about how his Puerto Rican heritage influenced his love of food and cooking. He also shares his advice for anyone looking to become their own boss.

