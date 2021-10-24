2 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed and 1 person was critically injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 24-year-old New Smyrna man driving a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-95 around 2 a.m.

The driver of a Subaru Legacy traveling south on I-95, a 27-year-old Palm Bay woman, told troopers she could not avoid hitting the Jeep and was struck head-on, according to a report.

Two passengers in the Subaru, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were killed in the crash, troopers said. Another passenger, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two drivers were transported in stable condition, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the 24-year-old driver of the Jeep has charges pending against him while the crash remains under investigation.