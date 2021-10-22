Embattled Orlando attorney permanently disbarred by Florida Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court suspended the law license of Justin Infurna on December 28, 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ten months after several clients lodged complaints against him, Orlando attorney Justin Infurna has been permanently disbarred by the Florida Supreme Court.

Infurna’s license to practice law was first suspended in December 2020 after 37 clients complained to the Florida Bar.

Some claimed he accepted payment for services and did not follow through in court. Some say he stopped responding to them.

In all, the Florida Bar accused Infurna of violating 92 rules.

In the ruling issued Wednesday, the court wrote: “As a sanction, Respondent is permanently disbarred from the practice of law in the State of Florida. Respondent is currently suspended; therefore this permanent disbarment is effective immediately.”

Infurna was also ordered to pay $10,911.95 to recover costs.

Infurna was allowed to file a motion for a rehearing on the matter.

Clients who feel they may be affected by this case were urged to contact the Florida Bar’s Client Security Fund for possible, partial reimbursement.

News 6 contacted Infurna for a comment, and he has not responded.