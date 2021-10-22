Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

Embattled Orlando attorney permanently disbarred by Florida Supreme Court

Justin Infurna accused of violating 92 rules of law

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Investigators, Orange County, Orlando, law
The Florida Supreme Court suspended the law license of Justin Infurna on December 28, 2020.
The Florida Supreme Court suspended the law license of Justin Infurna on December 28, 2020. (Courtesy: Florida Bar)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ten months after several clients lodged complaints against him, Orlando attorney Justin Infurna has been permanently disbarred by the Florida Supreme Court.

Infurna’s license to practice law was first suspended in December 2020 after 37 clients complained to the Florida Bar.

Some claimed he accepted payment for services and did not follow through in court. Some say he stopped responding to them.

In all, the Florida Bar accused Infurna of violating 92 rules.

In the ruling issued Wednesday, the court wrote: “As a sanction, Respondent is permanently disbarred from the practice of law in the State of Florida. Respondent is currently suspended; therefore this permanent disbarment is effective immediately.”

Infurna was also ordered to pay $10,911.95 to recover costs.

Infurna was allowed to file a motion for a rehearing on the matter.

Clients who feel they may be affected by this case were urged to contact the Florida Bar’s Client Security Fund for possible, partial reimbursement.

News 6 contacted Infurna for a comment, and he has not responded.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

email

facebook

twitter