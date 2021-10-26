Scammers pretending to be police convince Volusia County man with Alzheimer’s to send $40K, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Ukrainian nationals were identified Monday as suspects in the $40,000 scam of a 77-year-old New Smyrna man who has Alzheimer’s.

The investigation began on Thursday after the victim sent $40,000 cash in a shoebox to a home in Hollywood out of fear he would be arrested. The con artists pretended to be federal and local law enforcement officers and told him that if he didn’t send the money, he would be arrested for an intercepted drug shipment that was sent to his home, detectives say.

The con artists, Andriy Dankiv, 34, and Oleh Terekh had just arrived to the area earlier this month. Dankiv was reportedly a professional soccer player in Canada and was a part of Toronto Atomic FC’s first team.

Deputies say that the men asked the victim to send more money to pay fees related to his bogus warrant, and the victim visited the bank to request more funds. He was denied after failing to give a reason for the withdrawal, and his brother, who was a co-account holder, was called.

Contact was made with the scammers by the sheriff’s office, and they were asked to come to the New Smyrna Police Department to clear up the matter after they posed as officers. When asked to provide a badge number, one of the scammers became angry and yelled “Who are you to ask me anything?” detectives say.

After a Hollywood detective recovered a surveillance video that showed Terekh receiving the overnight package via UPS, a search warrant was ordered for the vacation rental.

The warrant recovered $23,000 in cash and $34,000 in money orders which were mostly linked to the victim.

This is the second major scam case in New Smyrna after a con artist convinced an 80-year-old woman in May that hackers would steal her information if she didn’t send him $20,000.

“Scumbag scam artists like these will probably never stop preying on the vulnerable, but in Volusia County we’ll never quit coming after them,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The victim’s money will be returned to him.

Dankic was arrested in Hollywood, and Terekh fled the country.