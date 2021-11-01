7 injured in 2 shootings in downtown Orlando during violent Halloween night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seven people were wounded in two separate shootings during a violent night of Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando police said one shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Orange Avenue near Wall Street while hundreds partied in the streets.

According to police, a man pulled out a gun and opened fire, injuring four people, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Police later confirmed a second shooting on Robinson Street near Lake Eola that left three people wounded.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

