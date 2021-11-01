7 injured in 2 shootings in downtown Orlando during violent Halloween night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seven people were wounded in two separate shootings during a violent night of Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, police said.
Orlando police said one shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Orange Avenue near Wall Street while hundreds partied in the streets.
[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Teen shot, killed at Fla. house party | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]
According to police, a man pulled out a gun and opened fire, injuring four people, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspected shooter has not been arrested.
The motive for the shooting is not known.
Police later confirmed a second shooting on Robinson Street near Lake Eola that left three people wounded.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Check back later for updates.
Quite the scene in downtown Orlando this morning. @OrlandoPolice say four people were shot. This happened on Orange Ave. near Wall Street while hundreds of people partied in the streets for Halloween.— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) November 1, 2021
I’ll breakdown what happened at 6:30 on News 6. pic.twitter.com/iqKCfqLWtQ