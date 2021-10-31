American Airlines cancels more than 1,500 flights due to weather, staffing shortages

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines says it earned $169 million in the third quarter, but the delta variant of COVID-19 slowed down its recovery from the pandemic. The third-quarter profit was possible because American got nearly $1 billion in pandemic relief from the federal government. American said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, that revenue in the fourth quarter will be down 20% compared with the same period in 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

American Airlines has canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday as the airline deals with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The airline has canceled 634 flights on Sunday.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” American said in a statement to CNN on Saturday.

American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said the airline was “proactively canceling” flights in order to “minimize inconvenience.”

He also said most passengers were being rebooked on flights departing the same day.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over a four-day period because of weather and air traffic control issues. The widespread disruptions began shortly after the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, representing 9,000 pilots, asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated.