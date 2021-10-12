Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to plague travelers

After a weekend with more than 1,000 canceled flights, Southwest Airlines encountered less turbulence at the start of this week.

In an updated statement released by the airline, they said they had around 90 canceled flights, or 2.7% of its schedule, on Tuesday.

The airline went on to say, “(t)he Southwest Team appreciates the patience of Customers, and we extend our gratitude to our Employees who have worked tirelessly to stabilize our operation... If Customers require assistance from Southwest, they can utilize one of the airline’s self-service options for convenience or Contact Us via one of the methods listed on Southwest.com.”

In a previous statement, Southwest Airlines blamed weather and air traffic control issues for the mass cancellations and delays, in addition to “continued strain on our Crew resources.”

Cancellations began Friday, soon after the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which represents 9,000 pilots, took the airline’s employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate to federal court, arguing that Southwest Airlines should negotiate this rule.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, Southwest Airlines had canceled 1,000 flights in total, or 29% of its schedule, as of Sunday at 7 p.m.

Problems with flights continued into the week with more than 350 cancellations, or 10% of its schedule, and 1,400 delays, amounting to around 40% of its schedule.

Southwest expects to continue their return to a more normal operation on Tuesday.