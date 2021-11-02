3 arrested on I-4 after shooting in Orlando

MAITLAND, Fla. – A driver who fled police after a shooting in Orlando early Tuesday eventually stopped on I-4, resulting in two lanes of the interstate being blocked.

The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. near the intersection of South Goldenrod Road and Hazeltine National Drive.

Orlando police said a car was damaged in the shooting, but the victim was not hurt.

According to police, officers located the vehicle from which shots were fired, and the driver fled.

A helicopter helped police stay in contact with the vehicle until it pulled over on I-4 east at Maitland Boulevard, authorities said. Three occupants were arrested without incident, according to police.

The right two lanes of I-4 east were closed as police conducted an investigation.

The driver faces charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement. Additional charges are likely, police said.