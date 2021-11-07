Oviedo police investigating incident that shut down homecoming dance at Oviedo High School

OVIEDO – The Oviedo Police Department is investigating an incident at the Oviedo High School homecoming dance where a student was not allowed inside and was initially rumored to have a gun, according to the school’s principal, Dr. Trent Daniel.

According to Daniel, there was no gun found after a search by the police department and the dance ended after students exited the school’s campus quickly.

Megan Sladek, Mayor of Oviedo, who said her daughter was in attendance, said there was a physical altercation at the dance but that everyone is safe.

Police said in a tweet that the “students involved are in custody” and the investigation is ongoing.