Meet the candidates for upcoming Oviedo mayor race

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo residents will head to the polls in November for two city races, including mayor of Oviedo.

For the upcoming election, there are three candidates vying for mayor, including incumbent Megan Sladek.

[RELATED: 2021 Seminole County Voter Guide: Races, deadlines, more]

The polls open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Oviedo, voters can head to three polling locations: City Hall, Riverside Park and the Live Oak Community Building.

Below is a breakdown of each candidate for mayor of Oviedo:

Megan Sladek

Megan Sladek. (Megan Sladek.)

Incumbent Megan Sladek is seeking reelection as mayor of Oviedo.

Before being elected as mayor in 2019, Sladek was a former city council member who was focusing her campaign on growth in Oviedo. In this upcoming election, Sladek pledges to continue preserving city-owned lands, fight against the Street Light Tax and support the rural boundary, according to her website.

Ad

To learn more, click here.

Abraham Lopez

Abraham Lopez. (Abraham Lopez.)

Abraham Lopez is a member of Oviedo Historical Society, Oviedo Citizens in Action and the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce, among other involvements, according to his website.

According to Lopez’s website, he is running on the platform of delivering better government, promoting vibrant neighborhoods, ensuring public safety, facilitating civic engagement, growing Oviedo’s economy, enhancing green spaces and recreation, and building partnerships with federal, state and county leaders in both parties.

To learn more, click here.

Kevin Hipes

Kevin Hipes. (Kevin Hipes)

Kevin Hipes previously served as chairman of the Sanford Planning & Zoning Board and as commissioner for District 4 in Sanford, according to his candidate website. He is also the owner and founder of HCB Real Estate and owner of Mooyah Burgers in the Oviedo Mall.

Ad

To learn more, click here.