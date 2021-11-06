Woman hit, killed outside car while checking on deer struck in road near UCF, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Casselberry woman died Saturday when she left her vehicle to check on a deer that had been hit by a car and was struck herself by another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened at 2:25 a.m. on Alafaya Trail at Gemini Boulevard, steps away from the University of Central Florida’s main campus.

[TRENDING: 8 dead at Astroworld Festival in Houston | | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman stopped her vehicle in the center northbound lane and turned on her hazard lights before leaving her car to approach the deer, according to the FHP.

A 23-year-old Spring Hill woman driving northbound on Alafaya Trail then struck the woman because she couldn’t see her, troopers said.

Ad

The driver was uninjured, but troopers said the Casselberry woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The FHP said the crash is still under investigation.