Pedestrian hit trying to cross Orange County road, run over by 2 vehicles, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers want to find the drivers of two vehicles involved in a deadly hit-and-run who ran over a man on State Road 436 and did not stop.

Investigators said the 26-year-old man from Orlando was trying to cross S.R. 436 north of Raiders Run at 3:17 a.m. on Sunday. He was not at an intersection or in a crosswalk, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Teen shot, killed at Fla. house party | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

Ad

The man stepped into the path of a 2018 Nissan Maxima traveling south on S.R. 436, according to a news release, and was hit.

After the initial collision, the 26-year-old was hit by two more vehicles while lying in the road, troopers said. Those two vehicles did not stop.

It is not clear which of the three collisions caused the man’s death. FHP has not said whether the driver of the Maxima will face any charges.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the two vehicles that did not stop to call 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.