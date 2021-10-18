Fatal Orange County hit-and-run marks 17th this year, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Commerce Boulevard around 4:35 a.m. when a black passenger vehicle struck and overturned a pickup truck, both traveling west on Colonial Drive, investigators said.

The pickup truck driver, of Port Saint John, struck a pole and died at the scene, while the other driver fled, an FHP report shows.

After this incident, another crash occurred when a van stopped in the center, west lane of Colonial Drive to help the 26-year-old driver, troopers said. According to the report, an SUV driving west on the same road was unable to avoid the van and collided with it.

This crash marks the 17th fatal hit-and-run investigated in Orange County by the FHP this year, more than double the number of incidents investigated in the same time frame last year, Lt. Kim Montes with FHP said. Troopers investigated seven deadly hit-and-run crashes in Orange County last year, records show.

No other information has been provided.

This crash remains under investigation. FHP urges anyone with information on the black passenger vehicle to contact them at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has an interactive dashboard that tracks crashes from all 67 Florida counties. You can see the state’s crash information below.