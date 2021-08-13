3 construction workers, driver injured in I-4 hit-and-run in Orlando

3 construction workers injured in crash on I-4, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three construction workers and a driver were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on I-4 in Orlando, police said.

Orlando police said two vehicles collided on I-4 east near Par Street, injuring the workers.

The workers and one of the drivers were taken to hospitals in stable condition, police said.

The other vehicle left the scene, police said.

Fuel spilled on the newly paved roadway, forcing crews to close I-4 for about two hours, police said.

Traffic was diverted off I-4 east at Princeton.

No other details, including a description of the car that left the scene, have been released.