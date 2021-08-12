Rollover crash on I-4 near Colonial Drive causes delays

ORLANDO, Fla. – A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 4 near Colonial Drive in Orlando is causing delays Thursday morning.
According to News 6′s Trooper Steve, the left lane remains open to those heading eastbound on I-4.
Orlando police said crews responding to the multi-vehicle crash extricated victims from the vehicles but their injuries appeared to be minor.
Expect delays if you are heading east on the interstate.
UPDATE: Here’s a closer look at what crews are dealing with, at the #rollover crash involving multiple vehicles that is blocking lanes on #I4 EB at Colonial Drive now. All injuries appear to be minor; crews hope to have the scene clear in approximately 45 minutes or so. pic.twitter.com/OcRbNdqYPI— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 12, 2021
** MAJOR CRASH **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 12, 2021
EB I-4 x Colonial Drive
- left lane open
- vehicle rollover
- Delays will begin eastbound #Orange #Orlando #Downtown pic.twitter.com/aDgdEDj2Hx