Rollover crash on I-4 near Colonial Drive causes delays

Left lane remains open

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Rollover crash on eastbound I-4 near Colonial Drive causes delays Thursday morning.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 4 near Colonial Drive in Orlando is causing delays Thursday morning.

According to News 6′s Trooper Steve, the left lane remains open to those heading eastbound on I-4.

Orlando police said crews responding to the multi-vehicle crash extricated victims from the vehicles but their injuries appeared to be minor.

Expect delays if you are heading east on the interstate.

