2 killed in Leesburg crash with tractor-trailer, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two people were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The department said two women traveling on U.S. Highway 441 turned left in front of a tractor-trailer that was heading north.

According to police, the two vehicles end up on the shoulder of the road after the collision.

Officers said the driver of the car, identified as Jacqueline Edmonds, and the passenger, who has not yet been identified, both died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.