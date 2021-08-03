Woman, 85, suffers medical episode, dies in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An 85-year-old woman died after she suffered a medical episode while driving in Melbourne and struck a pedestrian before crashing into a wooden utility pole, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday near Strawbridge Avenue and Municipal Lane.

Melbourne police said the Indian Harbour Beach woman was driving a white four-door sedan south on Municipal Lane and suffered a medical episode.

Police said the car left the road, traveled onto a sidewalk and struck a 40-year-old Titusville man and the pole.

The driver later died at Holmes Regional Medical Center, police said.

The pedestrian was listed in stable condition, but details about his injuries were not released.