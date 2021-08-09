At least 3 injured in Orange County crash involving Lynx bus, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were transported to the hospital following a crash involving a Lynx bus Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place on Hiawassee Road, just past Old Winter Garden Road and involved a Nissan Altima vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male.

According to Orange County fire officials, at least three people were transported to Health Central with minor injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone will face charges.

The roadway reopened around 12:15 p.m., officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.