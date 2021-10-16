Clear icon
Local News

Driver sought in crash that killed pedestrian in Orange County

Vehicle described as black Dodge Charger with damage to front, FHP says

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash in Orange County around 5:35 a.m. in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital where they later died, according to the FHP.

Troopers said witnesses described the vehicle as a black Dodge Charger with front-end damage.

Anyone with information can call the FHP at 407-737-2213.

