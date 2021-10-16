Driver sought in crash that killed pedestrian in Orange County

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash in Orange County around 5:35 a.m. in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital where they later died, according to the FHP.

Troopers said witnesses described the vehicle as a black Dodge Charger with front-end damage.

Anyone with information can call the FHP at 407-737-2213.