Man hit, killed in Titusville crash, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was hit and killed Wednesday in Titusville, according to police.

The Titusville Police Department said the man was near the 600 block of North Washington Avenue when he stepped into the road and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation.