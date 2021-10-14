Partly Cloudy icon
Man hit, killed in Titusville crash, police say

Crash happened near 600 block of North Washington Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was hit and killed Wednesday in Titusville, according to police.

The Titusville Police Department said the man was near the 600 block of North Washington Avenue when he stepped into the road and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation.

