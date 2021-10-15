Osceola sheriff, mother honor young girl killed in street racing crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the past four Thursdays, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has been hosting safe street racing events at the Orlando Speedworld.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he created the event to bring awareness to victims of street racing.

On Thursday, deputies from Osceola County, as well as Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, came together to support victims from a street racing crash last April.

Gracie Cruz, the mother of 11-year-old Greyshalis Flores, stood next to Sheriff Lopez to honor her daughter. Flores was killed when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by a suspected street racer. Another woman in the vehicle died several weeks later.

“She wants people to stop illegal street racing,” Lopez said. “She says, you know we are doing it at the right place legally, and now we are raising the awareness that people will know and they’ll have somewhere to come to do the street racing. It’s here, on the track.”

Sheriff Lopez said he would like to do more of the safe street racing events in the future.