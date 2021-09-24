Osceola sheriff gives street racers safe track to keep them off roadways

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Orlando Speed World to allow for street racers to safely participate in the hobby in a controlled setting.

For $20, racers were allowed to bring their vehicles on the track and race several times.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of street racing.

“Everybody likes the adrenaline, the speed every now and then, but you know, what you’ve got to remember there are other people on the roadways,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the four-night event was created following the death of a mother and her daughter last April. Law enforcement said the vehicle was hit by a street racer.

“I’m all about the need for speed and the games, but the reality is you’ve got to be real and take it to the place where it’s designated to do these kinds of things,” Lopez said.

Sabian Sierra attended the event with his car to race.

“It’s only $20, if you want to come race, take your beef out. You know, right here, it’s a perfect time,” Sierra said. “People put a lot of money into their cars, you know and there are also other families on the road and stuff, you don’t want to take the risk.”

Sierra said it was reassuring to have the green light from law enforcement.

“Usually it’s clashing heads, but if we can do it here where everyone is happy about it, it’s a much better time,” Sierra said.

The next events are scheduled for from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sep. 30, Oct. 7, and Oct. 14.