ULA set to launch NASA’s Lucy spacecraft on first mission to study Jupiter’s asteroids

A rendering of the Lucy spacecraft and Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. The mission is slated to launch from Cape Canaveral in 2021. (Image credit: NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is preparing to launch on top of an Atlas V rocket Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral in the agency’s first mission to study Jupiter’s asteroids.

The Lucy spacecraft is scheduled to launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 5:34 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a 75-minute launch window. Over the course of its 12-year journey, the spacecraft will visit eight different asteroids, according to NASA.

“A Main Belt asteroid and seven Trojans, four of which are members of ‘two-for-the-price-of-one’ binary systems. Lucy’s complex path will take it to both clusters of Trojans and give us our first close-up view of all three major types of bodies in the swarms,” the agency said.

The rocket and the Lucy spacecraft rolled out onto the launch pad Thursday ahead of its launch.

ULA officials announced the mission in 2019, saying it will study the Trojan asteroids orbiting in tandem with Jupiter that are likely a time capsule from the birth of our solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago.

“These primitive bodies hold vital clues to deciphering the history of the solar system,” NASA says.

The spacecraft is named after the earliest known ancestor for humans discovered by paleontologists in 1974.