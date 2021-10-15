Man, 40, dies after head-on crash in Orange County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a head-on crash when a pickup truck traveled into his lane and struck the front side of his car in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling south on Orange Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when it entered the northbound lanes, hitting the front of a car driven by a 40-year-old Orlando man.

The pickup truck, driven by a 30-year-old Kissimmee man, then overturned, according to the FHP.

The FHP said the drivers were taken to the hospital, where the 40-year-old later died.

The pickup truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.