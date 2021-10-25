Video shows deadly hit-and-run crash on Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers released surveillance video on Monday of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Colonial Drive — the 17th deadly hit-and-run in the county so far this year.

In the video, seen in the media player above, a pickup truck traveling west gets hits and flips then slams into a lamp post. Sparks come off the road as the truck turns and arcs of electricity are seen after the lamp post comes down.

Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection with Commerce Boulevard around 4:35 a.m. Oct. 18 when a black sedan hit the truck.

The 26-year-old driver of the pickup died in the crash. The driver of the black sedan did not stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said it appeared the truck and the sedan were racing prior to the wreck, according to troopers.

After this incident, another crash occurred when a van stopped in the center, west lane of Colonial Drive to help the 26-year-old driver, troopers said. According to the report, an SUV driving west on the same road was unable to avoid the van and collided with it.

This crash marked the 17th fatal hit-and-run investigated in Orange County by the FHP this year, more than double the number of incidents investigated in the same time frame last year, Lt. Kim Montes with FHP said. Troopers investigated seven deadly hit-and-run crashes in Orange County last year, records show.

Troopers said they are now looking for a black sedan with damage on its right side. FHP urges anyone with information on the black passenger vehicle to contact them at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has an interactive dashboard that tracks crashes from all 67 Florida counties. You can see the state’s crash information below.