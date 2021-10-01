Troopers search for driver after double fatal crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for a driver of a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai, after a double fatal crash around 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of State Road 46 and Wekiva Pines Boulevard in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the red sedan was heading westbound on State Road 46 and a 22-year-old Orlando man was driving a sedan eastbound on State Road 46.

A 59-year-old Eustis man was driving a sedan westbound on State Road 46, according to FHP.

Officers said this area is under construction and is designated as a no-passing zone.

The driver of the red sedan traveled over the double yellow lines and into the eastbound lanes, according to officers.

The driver of the red sedan was attempting to pass several westbound cars.

Troopers said the 22-year-old Orlando man overcorrected and traveled into the westbound lanes.

The car the 22-year-old was driving hit the front of the vehicle the Eustis man was driving, according to troopers.

FHP said the left side of the red sedan hit the side of the car the Eustis man was driving.

The driver of the red sedan left the scene westbound on State Road 46, according to FHP.

Officers said the Eustis man was killed in the crash.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car the Orlando man was driving was killed in the crash. The Orlando man sustained serious injuries in the crash as well.

Troopers said the red sedan may have driver-side damage and black transfer paint, anyone with information about this vehicle and the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.