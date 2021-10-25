Ask Trooper Steve: What are the rules when it comes to marijuana and driving?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve answered the question, “What are the rules when it comes to driving and having marijuana?”

Trooper Steve said this discussion does not directly apply to legal medical marijuana recipients.

“Before I start, let me be very clear. If you are a legal medical marijuana recipient in the State of Florida, some of what I’m about to talk about does not apply to you,” he said. “I’ll follow up on another date about the rules of medical marijuana in Florida.”

But as far as recreational marijuana goes, Trooper Steve added, it’s not legal in the Sunshine State.

“I am indifferent to the situation so don’t come after the messenger I am simply answering the question here,” he said. “Whether you’re pro marijuana or against marijuana, traveling with it here in the state Florida or on your person is still considered illegal. Meaning it is still an arrestable offense whether it’s on you physically or encountered in your car. Simply put, it’s not supposed to be there.”

Trooper Steve said driving under the influence of marijuana is just as illegal as driving under the influence of alcohol.

“DUI is an acronym for driving under the influence. That means the influence of anything that impairs your normal faculties. This can be alcohol, marijuana and or any type of product that would impair how you operate a motor vehicle,” he said. “Our events show that driving is already difficult for most of our Central Florida population as it is, adding alcohol or marijuana to the mix is something we should all be doing our part to prevent.”