Ask Trooper Steve: How close can I park to a mailbox?

Trooper Steve was recently asked, “Are there rules that explain parking by the mailbox? This is becoming an issue within my community.”

There are a few things in this world that we all look forward to, including receiving packages in the mail. Of course, no one wants bills, but mail is a priority in our daily lives. But, Trooper Steve said, if we are doing things to prevent someone from getting their mail, there could be consequences.

“I’m talking about the people that so close to a mailbox that it prevents the U.S. Postal Service from delivering your mail,” Trooper Steve said. “Florida law addresses this parking issue, stating no vehicle shall park within 30 feet of a rural mailbox.”

There is no definition of a rural mailbox, but Trooper Steve said several local counties have ordinances that address this problem.

“You could be ticketed for a parking violation or even have your vehicle towed,” Trooper Steve said.

The Postal Service also has policies that allow a mail carrier to bypass a mailbox that is blocked.

“We all operate within our own communities, and this is a community problem,” he said. “Let’s work together on this and just simply avoid parking near mailboxes. It’s kind of the same rule of thought when it comes to fire hydrants. I can promise you that if you’re the driver that does stuff like this, your neighbors don’t like you.”